Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given New GBX 4,300 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.90) to GBX 3,600 ($47.21) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,053.71.

NGLOY stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

