Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €65.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($71.43) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($82.97) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.48 ($71.96).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

