Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Shares Down 2.5%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

About Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

