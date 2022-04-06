Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Shares Down 2.5%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.
About Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ansell (ANSLF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.