Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,340 ($17.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,454.44 ($19.07).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,696.50 ($22.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,508.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Antofagasta (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.