Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.04. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 454,148 shares.

Several analysts have commented on APEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

