Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

ARBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

