Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.