Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.07. 1,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 521,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

