Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. 3,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

