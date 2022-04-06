Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Astrotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

