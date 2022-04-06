Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.98.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
