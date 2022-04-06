Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.40 on Friday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 2.15%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson bought 1,363,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

