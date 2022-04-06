Atlas Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,308,000 after acquiring an additional 221,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlas by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after buying an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 133,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 40,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

