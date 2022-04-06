Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 6,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 133,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.13. The firm has a market cap of £9.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Autins Group

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion and assembly, prototyping, tooling, and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

