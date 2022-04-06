Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ATDRY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.98) to GBX 514 ($6.74) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $371.42.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

