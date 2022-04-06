Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sluggish global light vehicle production is likely to impact the demand and sale of Autoliv’s products. Rising prices of raw materials is set to remain a major headwind. During the last reported quarter, high commodity costs impacted the firm’s margins by $60 million. The company expects substantial headwinds from raw materials in 2022 as well. Matters have become worse as the Russia-Ukraine war has compounded chip crisis. Autoliv is also subject to forex risks and the company expects currency translation effects to be around negative 3% in 2022. Additionally, high research and development costs and capex requirements to launch technologically advanced products are hurting the cash flow and the trend is expected to continue. Given the various headwinds being faced by the firm, Autoliv is best avoided at the moment.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

