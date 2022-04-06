AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 11th (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange’s (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 11th. AvidXchange had issued 26,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 8.78 on Wednesday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.31.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

