Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after purchasing an additional 619,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

