Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AXON opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -140.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.41. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $98,951,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

