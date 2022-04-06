AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.79. AZEK has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

