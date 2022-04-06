B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Core Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 8.73 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of 8.63.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

