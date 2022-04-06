B. Riley Comments on Minim, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MINM stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.16. Minim has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Minim by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Minim during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

