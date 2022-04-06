Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,141,741 shares.The stock last traded at $12.12 and had previously closed at $11.56.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.