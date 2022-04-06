Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Bandwidth by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $145.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

