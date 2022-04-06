Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

LON BARC opened at GBX 147 ($1.93) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.84. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The firm has a market cap of £24.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

