Barclays Lowers ABB (NYSE:ABB) Price Target to CHF 34

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.77.

ABB stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ABB by 93.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in ABB by 6.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ABB by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in ABB by 1.3% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 123,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

