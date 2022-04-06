Barclays Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,665

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,210.75.
NYSE PUK opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.
About Prudential (Get Rating)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
