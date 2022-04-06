Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond has set its Q4 guidance at $0.00-0.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

