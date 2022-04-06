Berenberg Bank Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 742

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.74) to GBX 742 ($9.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSON. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.20) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.51) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.80) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 790.33 ($10.37).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 764.40 ($10.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 685.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 652.92. The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 36.57. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.49) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.59).

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,625.31). Also, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,758,595.37).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

