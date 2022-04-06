Berenberg Bank Raises Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.98) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:NFC opened at GBX 1,442.43 ($18.92) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 662 ($8.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,476 ($19.36). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -297.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.43%.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

