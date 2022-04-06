Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,891 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

