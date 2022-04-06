Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

