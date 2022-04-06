Bessemer Group Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,073.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

