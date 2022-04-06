Bessemer Group Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Relx by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.07) to GBX 2,730 ($35.80) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.