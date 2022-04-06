Bessemer Group Inc. Has $168,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 15.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 116.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $146.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,098.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $340,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,773 shares of company stock valued at $81,300,710. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

