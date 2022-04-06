Bessemer Group Inc. Has $175,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.