Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

