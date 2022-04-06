Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $139,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,965 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.