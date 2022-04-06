Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,076 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 409.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 26,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,869,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,844. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

