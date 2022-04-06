Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

