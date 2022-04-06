Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paya by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Paya stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.55 million, a PE ratio of -567.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

