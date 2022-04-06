BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Shares Up 10.6%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 87,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 90,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF)

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

