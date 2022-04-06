BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Shares Up 10.6%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 87,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 90,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
About BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF)
