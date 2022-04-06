BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 50,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.