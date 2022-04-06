BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,145. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.82.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,337. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after buying an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.