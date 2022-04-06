Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.
NYSE BILL opened at $225.27 on Monday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.17.
In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,669 shares of company stock valued at $19,046,678. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
