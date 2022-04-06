BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.34 on Friday. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

