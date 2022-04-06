BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $300.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $450.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNTX. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.12.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.71.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.