BlitzPick Hits Market Cap of $489,675.41 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. BlitzPick has a market cap of $489,675.41 and approximately $402.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004345 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009105 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

