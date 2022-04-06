Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,919,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,848,000.

About Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

