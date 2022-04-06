boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Get boohoo group alerts:

LON BOO opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.58. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.13.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.