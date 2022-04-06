BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.